Man Survives Harrowing Attack From Polar Bear

In nature, there are few things more terrifying than a polar bear. Last week, a German researcher barely survived an encounter with one in East Greenland. The details right now are few, but the researcher was part of a team on Traill Island.

The polar bear attacked him after he encountered the creature. The man's injuries were severe enough that he was hospitalized in Iceland, but he appears to be in stable condition. Reportedly, the bear was shot afterward. However, at this time, we don't know if it was by the police or the team of researchers. Though not as common as other bear attacks, polar bear attacks can be deadly.

One survivor described his run in with a polar bear that almost killed him. Speaking with CBC, Elijah Kaernerk said he barely survived. Kaernerk and his girlfriend accidentally came across the creature on the way to their cabin. They interrupted the creature eating.

"It growled, and left the food ... then it stood up and started running towards me," said Kaernerk, who is the community reporter for Tausunni. "I tried running away, and it approached me fast." The creature also ended up attack his partner as well.

Polar Bear Attack

"As I watched the polar bear about to attack her, I struggled a little but tried to get up," he said. "I stood up, then started heading to the bear." The bear ripped into him. He described the pain

"I can hear the attack on me. I can hear the cuts going in, and I can feel the teeth punching through," he said. "It started pulling my hair and it was painful. Then it let me go, then started approaching the others."

It ended up attack him three times while also attacking his girlfriend and her sister.

"When I was being attacked, I didn't feel so much pain," he said. "I was trying to keep the bear from going to the other two. They all have children, and grandchildren too."

These encounters prove that polar bears are nothing to take lightly. If you encounter one, try to avoid confrontation with one. If the bear does attack, you must try to fight back. But know a single swipe from a polar bear's claws can be deadily. In an ideal situation, you would be able to seek shelter.