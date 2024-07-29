Diving Polar Bear Goes Viral For Its Perfect Form

The Olympics may have a new contestant this year. While this polar bear's form may not be quite up to par for the Olympics, fans loved her making a splash in her pool. Kova the polar bear amazes all her fans as she lines up and takes a plunge into her pool, Olympic style. Watch this adorable video of the diving polar bear.

Introduction

The short Tik Tok video shows Kova setting up for the perfect dive. You can watch as she lines up her feet and holds her front paws out in front of her, just like a real diver would. She then takes one last look at her adoring fans, making sure all cameras are ready, before she plunges into the pool. While this diving polar bear may have everyone surprised, it does match with this animal's energy. Like most other bears, polar bears are intelligent, playful, and curious. Spectators clearly got to see this polar bear's playful personality as she dove into the water. The fun didn't stop there, as she surfaces Kova decides to boop the red ball in her swimming pool. This one last act of playfulness tied the video off nicely and earned more cheers from her adoring fans.

Olympic Diving Polar Bear Brings Smiles

Kova's stellar performance could not have come at a more appropriate time. With the Paris Olympics happening right now, many onlookers joked that this diving polar bear has captured the Olympics spirit. Katie Larson, the zoo grants director, told the NY Post, " I think a lot of people really enjoyed the video and it resonated with them with the Olympics coming up." The post gathered just as many positive reactions online as it did in person. With ratings of 10 out of 10, and words of praise Kova is quickly turning into an internet sensation.

Kova The Diving Polar Bear: Right At Home In The Water

It is no wonder that Kova looked like such a natural diving into her pool; polar bears are naturals in the water. According to Natural Habitat Adventures, "Polar bear snouts, heads and bodies have evolved to make them more streamlined in the water, allowing them to reach speeds of up to 6.2 miles per hour (if you're keeping track, that tops Olympian Michael Phelps's fastest recorded swimming speed)." Thank goodness polar bears can't compete in the Olympics or I think they may take the gold! With all of their adaptations, it is no wonder that polar bears are not only good swimmers but love to swim.

The Science Behind The Video

Besides just being an adorable moment of a diving polar bear caught on camera, Kova is showing viewers some interesting things about polar bears and their swimming habits. Although polar bears do not spend all of their time in the water, they are typically classified in the same way as some of our other sea mammals, such as the seal. Polar bears most often enter the water to hunt or to travel to another location. Or, as with the case of Kova, just to have a fun splash around.

While Kova's pool may not be too frigid, the water that polar bears typically inhabit can be quite cold. How do they keep from freezing their paws off? Similarly to their heads and snouts, their fur is also perfectly suited for the cold water. They have thick layer of fat that insulates them. That layer of fat keeps them warm and also helps them to float in the water. Their swimming technique resembles the famous doggy-paddle, with their front paws pushing them through the water as their back paws steer them.

Polar Bear Fun Facts

Besides awesome videos of diving polar bears, there are other really incredible things about these bears. While some of these unique traits won't earn them a spot in the Olympics, it earns them a spot on the most interesting animal list. Here are some unique facts about the polar bear.