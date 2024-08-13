Bozeman Police Blames 'Yellowstone' For Increase In Crime In Montana

One thing about America is that we love our cowboys. Perhaps that is part of why the American neo-Western drama television series Yellowstone has gained so much popularity over the years. The show revolves around the family drama of the Dutton family. Also known as the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Besides bringing in millions of viewers since its premiere on June 20, 2018, the show has also convinced many people to move to Montana. While you think more people could be good, Bozeman Police have been sharing that the TV series Yellowstone and Yellowstone tourists are partially to blame for their increased crime rates in Montana.

Yellowstone Tourists Responsible For Increased Crime in Montana

While increased tourism brings in more money for the state, more people ultimately lead to more issues for permanent residents. WhiskeyRiff shared some of the struggles that long-time residents have faced due to the show's production and popularity.

They shared that one local woman was frustrated because "the production filming at all hours of the night." That same resident also shared with WhiskeyRiff that "the production crew was also extremely rude throughout the inconvenient process." While this production issue may only affect residents who live close to the set, other issues that affect more local residents are arising.

One big area that has the locals complaining is the price of real estate in Montana now. With the show's increasing popularity, more people from out of state have decided to move to the beautiful state of Montana. The television series showcases Montana's beautiful landscapes; now, everyone wants a piece of that pie. Due to the influx of Yellowstone tourists, the prices of homes have shot up.

According to CNBC, "Around Bozeman, the median cost of a single-family home spiked from less than $500,000 before the pandemic to nearly $750,000." Now, local residents can't afford to buy homes. It is mostly wealthy, out-of-state tourists who are coming in and trying to buy a ranch like the characters in the show.

Crime Skyrockets

Housing prices are not the only thing increasing, so is the crime rates. Bozeman Police Chief sat down with DailyMail and explained how Yellowstone tourists contribute to the increased crime rates. He states, " That show has directly fueled an increase in crime locally and added more work onto the department's already-full plate."

He later mentions to WhiskeyRiff exactly what types of crimes are increasing. His statement regards the ordinary people in Montana and what they see. "They can't see the increased human trafficking going on in town. A lot of them don't see the increased fentanyl available in town. But they do see people running red lights, so that becomes their biggest issue."

Montana Keeps Booming

While the police chief admits that the show cannot be held solely responsible, it greatly contributes to many of Montana's growing issues. When the pandemic struck, many people began to opt for remote work. The show Yellowstone made living on a ranch out in the wilderness look appealing.

However, local Montana residents argue that these Yellowstone tourists are in for a rude awakening. Many locals argue that the show doesn't accurately depict ranchers. They say that the mafia-like connections and violence give them a bad image that is not realistic.

One other thing the show fails to share with these Yellowstone tourists is Montana's brutal winters. The police chief tells WhiskeyRiff, " There's this lore and this view of what Montana is, but many leave after living in the area a short time. They can't handle the cold."

With increased crime rates, skyrocketing housing prices, rude production people, and improper representation of their hometowns, it is no surprise that Bozeman locals cannot wait for this fad to end and for the Yellowstone tourists to move out.