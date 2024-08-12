Black Bear Swims Towards Montana Fishermen In Moment Of Terror: "What The F--K Is He Doing?"

When you go on a fishing trip with friends, you expect to catch fish. Sometimes, when you go, luck isn't on your side, and you don't catch anything at all. Well, these two fisherman caught way more than fish on their last trip. While out on their boat, a black bear swims towards these fishermen. I bet when they woke up that morning, the thought of catching a black bear was far from their minds.

Black Bear Swims Towards Fishermen

These two fishermen were just enjoying a calm afternoon on the water. As they cast their poles, hoping for a bite, they caught the interest of something far more exciting. A black bear waited on the rocky shore and observed the two men. After seemingly careless deliberation, the black bear enters the water and swims towards the fishermen.

Upon seeing a black bear swimming towards them, most people would gun the motor and escape. However, these two gentlemen kept their composure the entire time. They even had time for some jokes. As the bear progresses, you can hear the gentleman off-camera say:

" What the f*ck is he doing?"

His companion followed up with:

"What the f*ck is he doing? The f*ck...he's coming."

True to his word, the black bear continues to swim towards the fishermen. The one man then makes a joke. He states:

"You want to jig him?"

To which his friend jokingly replies:

"I can. I'll catch his ear if you want me to. You gotta unhook him, though."

The Fishing Encounter No One Expected

While the two men remained calm and joking, the bear continued towards their fishing boat. Finally, as he got even closer, one of the fishermen asked the bear directly:

"What are you doing, buddy?"

Being spoken to directly seemed to break the bear's focus, and he began to swim away. The man speaking seemed surprised and relieved when he stated:

"He didn't know...get out of here, buddy."

To which the bear decided it had some of its own choice words as it grumbled in response. I am unsure if these fishermen truly understand how lucky they are. This encounter could have ended differently if the bear had resumed swimming toward the fishermen and climbed aboard their boat.

However, luckily for all, the bear was just a curious explorer, who is now blowing up all over the internet. Hundreds of hilarious comments were left on this video of the curious black bear swimming towards the fishermen.

A comment from @the.roving.jewel hilariously acted as the bear when it read: "Y'all got any fish to spare? Oh, my bad."

Another comment from @hrbr1 humorously explained how the whole situation happened when he commented: "He didn't have his glasses so he didn't realize they weren't other bears in a boat until he got closer. Happens to me all the time."

Thankfully, this encounter was a peaceful one, and it resulted in nothing but adorable online content. Check out the video of the black bear swimming towards the fishermen below.