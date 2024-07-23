No Match For This Tiny Terror, Dog Chases Black Bear Up A Tree

When most people see a black bear they run away in terror. Luckily for Waycross, Georgia resident, Eric Webber Sr., he had nothing to fear. That is because his dog was incredibly brave and chased the black bear up into a tree. Even some of the largest dogs do not compare in size to a black bear. Female black bears typically max out at around 175 pounds, but male black bears can weigh 400 pounds or more. However, this bear's size did nothing to deter this tiny terror from defending his home and his owner. Bystanders watched in awe as a tiny dog chased the black bear into a tree.

Are Black Bears Common In Georgia?

While it may be alarming to think of a black bear in your yard, it is not entirely uncommon. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, "Prior to the 1800's, black bears (Ursus americanus) were common throughout Georgia". Naturally, with growing human population, habitat loss, and hunting, black bears saw a rapid decline. However, with modern conservation efforts their numbers are once again on the rise. While this is great news for the bears, it does cause some concern for people living in areas that they inhabit. Such as those like Eric in Waycross, Georgia.

What if My Dog Chases a Black Bear?

While the heroics of Eric's dog are commendable, it is not recommended to unleash your dog on local wildlife. Oftentimes, if a bear hears your dog barking they will become skittish and flee, much how the bear in Waycross, Georgia did. However, that is not always the case. Occasionally, the bear may take the bark of your dog as a challenge or threat. In those cases they will assess the threat by standing tall, or climbing a tree. If the bear deems your dog a threat to themselves, or to any cubs nearby, they may be provoked to attack your dog. This can result in severe injuries to your dog, as well as to you! This is because when your dog gets frightened, they will most likely run right back to you, leading the bear with them. In order to best avoid injury to you and your four-legged best friend, it is best to avoid contact with bears.

How to Avoid Contact With Bears

While near your home, here are some common things to keep in mind about avoiding black bears, and bears in general. First, bears like areas that provide cover, resources, or food. This means you will likely spot them around woods or creeks where shelter and food resources are readily available. To limit your dog, and yourself, from encountering them you should avoid these areas. Also, be sure to feed your dog inside of your home. Any food left outdoors can attract bears and other forms of wildlife. Furthermore, having some sort of light on at night can help deter the bears from approaching your home. Additionally, always have your dog on a leash and be aware of your surroundings.

If you do all of that and still come in contact with a bear, calmly try to escort your dog away and back inside. Do not attempt to separate your dog and the bear. Things that could help you in this situation are:

Making loud noises (bears do not like them)

Throwing things

Using pepper or bear spray

Aiming a water hose at the bear

Remember, your end goal is just to keep yourself and your dog safe, not to harm the bear.