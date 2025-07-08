Dream Or Nightmare? Couple Has An Eerie Realisation During Their Babymoon

Babymoons are a popular vacation option now. Couples go out and enjoy their last trip as a family of two before they welcome new life into the world. While the trip itself is typical, one couple had a quite unique experience during their babymoon. After reading about it, I am not sure if it sounds like a dream or a nightmare. Find out what made their babymoon quite so eerie.

Couple Has An Eerie Realization During Their Babymoon

When Cameron and Carlee arrived at the Grand Velas Resort in Cabo San Lucas for their babymoon, they could not contain their excitement. After all, who wouldn't want to spend a week in paradise? Usually, the most stressful part of a vacation, apart from getting there, is simply dealing with other guests. However, if fighting over beach chairs is your biggest worry, you are living a pretty good life. As it turns out, fighting over beach chairs wouldn't be a problem for the soon-to-be parents either.

Shortly after their arrival, the couple had an eerie realization about their babymoon. While the hotel boasted the beautiful beachfront views it promised, it seemed to be lacking something else — people. When speaking to Inside Edition, Cameron explained that, at first, the couple found it comical. He stated, "At first, it started as a joke, so I started recording on our first day and not seeing anybody but employees." However, what started as a joke soon turned eerie for the couple and their babymoon.

As the days passed, the couple grew increasingly alarmed at the lack of people at the resort. I don't just mean it was off-season, so it wasn't busy. Instead, I am saying these two were the only guests on the property. Can you imagine?

How They Turned It Around

While it is completely understandable that one may find it eerie being entirely alone on their babymoon, this couple made the best of it. When speaking with Inside about it, they shared how they soon learned to love it. Although it was a bit bizarre at night, hearing the echo down the empty hallways, the couple admitted it was nice to have things like the gym and beach chairs to themselves.

Additionally, they chose to flip their perspective. Rather than seeing it as an eerie babymoon, Cameron describes the situation as having "this entire kingdom just for us." And their treatment was fit for a king and queen as well. He explained that they had "everyone at their beck and call for anything." I can imagine the service doesn't get much better than that.

Also, have no fear. The resort wasn't empty due to anything nefarious or creepy. Instead, it had literally just opened, and Cameron and Carlee just happened to be its very first guests! Their treatment shows that no matter how many guests are staying there, this hotel aims to please and provide the best service.