Pickup Truck Runs Over The Head Of Sunbather On Florida Beach

It turns out that you don't just have to fear sharks on the beach. One poor sunbather found that out the hard way while relaxing on a summer beach. The poor tourist came all the way from New York for a little Florida sun this winter. However, instead of relaxation and sunshine, she got run over on a beach.

The sunbather had been tanning in a beach chair when a pickup truck "ran over her head." It's a story that is shocking and begs the question just how something like this happened. The incident happened this past Wednesday at Daytona Beach. So far, police haven't released the name of the poor tourist. However, they confirmed that the woman was 71.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the incident happened while the truck was trying to leave the beach. Apparently, the parking spot was at the beach. They wrote, "A beachgoer was injured Wednesday but is in stable condition today after she was hit by a vehicle pulling out of a parking spot in Daytona Beach."

Sunbather Ran Over

It appears that the tourist was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She had decided to set up a beach chair near a vehicle. The truck did not see the woman in the chair when it was leaving.

Police continued, "The accident was reported around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday near the Silver Beach Avenue beach ramp. A 71-year-old New York woman was sitting in a beach chair behind a vehicle when a Chevrolet Colorado parked next to her pulled out of its parking spot. The driver made an immediate right turn toward the beach exit, did not see the woman in her chair, and struck her with the truck's right rear tire, which then ran over her head."

Fortunately, the driver quickly realized her mistake and stayed to assist on the scene. Police continued, "The driver, an 84-year-old DeLeon Springs woman, remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigation. She said she was not aware she struck anyone until she was chased down by a witness. There were no signs of impairment."

Additionally, it sounds like the sunbather will live. Police continued, "The patient was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with head injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening, and she was in stable condition."