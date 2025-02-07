Singer Bloodied After Being Attack By Shark While Snorkeling In Maldives

Things turned into a scene from Jaws after a singer and online influencer was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Maldives. The Russian native questioned whether she was dying.

The attack left Nastya Vitonova bloodied and fearful for her life. The shark had bit her hand while she was swimming. Crew quickly came to her aid. One told the singer, "You're bleeding really badly."

She started sobbing after the attack, "I got bitten by a shark. I won't die of blood infection?" But another person on board the boat reassured her. She said, "No, no, no, with sharks, the most important thing is that they don't bite your finger off. You won't get a blood infection."

Shark Bites Singer

The singer struggled to deal with her anxiety following the shark attack. She had been swimming in the Maldives when the fish suddenly bit her.

"All the worst scenarios started running through my head," she recalled. "I immediately swam to the boat and did everything with a cool head, despite the panic inside. I had a smile and laughter for the first five minutes, but it was hysteria and a defensive reaction. There was horror inside, I was shaking all over....I realized that it was good that it all ended with just my hand.

She continued, "But then the realization came, and finally the emotions came out. I started crying really hard, sometimes I couldn't breathe from the shock. [The shark] bit [my finger] to the bone, now there is a small bump at the site of the stitch. But it is healing."

According to the singer, she had been swimming with a group of 12 on a swim with the sharks excursion. However, she got perhaps a little to close for comfort to one of the fish. She said the tour guide had pressured her to swim towards the creatures for a photo shoot. However, her hand brushed against the shark and it turned attacked her.

All things considered, it could have ended up much worse than it did. Luck was on her side this time.