Surfer Returns To The Water A Few Months After Shark Bites Off Part Of His Leg

You can't keep a good surfer down. Despite having part of his leg bit off in a devastating shark attack, the surfer has returned to the water just months later.

In a press release from County of Maui Police and Fire officials, authorities responded to a shark attack in early November. At the time, the surfer, Kenji Nonaka, had lost a lot of blood and was missing the lower part of his leg.

The press release at the time read, "County of Maui Police and Fire officials have confirmed that a 61-year-old local male was bitten by a shark while surfing this morning at Waiehu Beach Park. Police officers, fire personnel and medics were dispatched at 7:05 a.m. With police arriving first and applying two Combat Application Tourniquets to control bleeding. State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers also responded to the scene. First responders confirmed the victim's leg was completely severed just below the knee."

Surfer Survives Shark Attack

It continued, "According to Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety (MFD) Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea, the victim was alert while being treated onshore. The patient was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. The victim's current status is not known."

Fast forward to late December, and the surfer is back at it again. Despite it only being weeks since he lost his leg, Kenji returned to the ocean. In an update on GoFundMe, organizers explained the surfer made an incredible recovery.

They wrote, "On a day when there is much to celebrate (winter solstice, XL NW swell across Hawai'i). We are so overjoyed to share that Kenji is back in the ocean!! It's been 7 weeks since the shark attack and Kenji has made an incredible recovery, truly. It was his first day back in the ocean. And with the love and support of his amazing wife, Tomoko. He even got some fun waves on his belly. Next up, getting fitted for a prosthetic in the new year. And we know Kenji will be surfing again at his favorite home breaks in no time."

They continued, "Thank you so much again for everyone's support far and wide. In helping one of the most stoked and positive humans! Kenji is continuing to heal and regain his strength. And we'll always repeat one of Kenji's best known mantras in the face of hardship: tomorrow mo' bettah."

Meanwhile, the surfer weighed in on returning to the water despite the attack. "Water is not scared, just make me happy," Nonaka shared. "But sometimes I little bit scared of the shark because sometimes a big fish jumps... but I still respect them."