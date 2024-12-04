German Tourist Bitten By Shark While Visiting Thailand

A German tourist was attacked by a shark at a popular beach in Thailand.

According to the Daily Mail, 57-year-old Elke Maier was the victim of the shark attack. Maier was swimming in front of her hotel in Phang Nga when she was bitten in the leg. The incident took place on November 29th, and Maier was left with a gaping 12-inch wound.

Tourists helped Maier out of the water, and to the shore, as she bled from her lower left leg. Once out of the water, Maier was rushed from Khao Lak beach to a local hospital. In need of emergency surgery, the victim was then transported to a larger facility in Phuket.

While Maier is now recovering, after two surgeries, much work is still being done regarding the incident. Notably, the culprit of the attack has been confirmed to have been a bull shark. Police officers and conservationists alike believed the beast to be roughly 5 feet in length. Moreover, the group of experts visited Maier in the hospital, and "vowed to catch the shark."

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who is a marine ecosystem expert, confirmed that the beast in question was a Bull Shark. Thamrongnawasawat made a point to mention that the shark only bit Maier a single time. Likewise, the shark did not wrestle with Maier, and quickly released her, presumably after realizing the victim was not the creature's usual prey.

Bull Shark Bites German Tourist On Popular Beach In Thailand

Local tourism chiefs have begun swift work to maintain the public image of the area in the time that has passed since Maier's unfortunate attack. Videos of the group patrolling the area have been shared. Importantly, warnings of the incident have been sent to "local hotels, watersport operators and surfing schools."

Apparently, sharks had been sighted in the area in the days leading up the attack. It was reported that locals had not only seen sharks but had even caught one, just days prior to the attack on Maier's left leg.

Regardless, Maier is said to be recovering well. It is also reported that Maier does have travel insurance, which will certainly help out financially.