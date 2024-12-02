Tragic Moment A 24-Year-Old Actress Got Swept To Her Death By Giant Wave While On Vacation In Thailand

A 24-year-old actress has tragically drowned while on vacation in Thailand. A giant wave swept the actress away while she was doing yoga near the water.

Kamilla Belyatskaya is a Russian actress on vacation to Koh Sumui in Thailand. She had a fairly large presence online and was doing an online video of her fitness routine. She filmed herself on her pink yoga mat near the Gulf of Thailand. However, the actress overestimated the sea and its dangers. A large wave ended up washing her into the water

Someone nearby rushed to save her, but they failed to rescue her from the water. Belyatskaya had been visiting the island with her boyfriend on vacation. She had ventured to the Lad Ko Viewpoint to film herself in front of the water doing exercises. The actress called the island both "home" and "the best place on earth." It was a popular spot for her.

She said, "I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now. I'm very happy. I'm happy!"

Actress Dies

Eye witnesses saw her in the water before she went under. Rescue teams failed to save her, arriving after 15 minutes after she went in. Her boyfriend mourned her loss. Following the incident, officials offered a warning to tourists.

"The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by monsoon conditions, with authorities urging visitors to exercise extreme caution and avoid rocky coastal areas during periods of high waves," said one Thai report.

Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Centre, mentioned that the island had warning systems in place over high risk areas.

"During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming. While the incident's location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge," they said.

Search and rescue later found her body far away from where she initially went into the sea.