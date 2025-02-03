17-Year-Old Girl Brutally Attacked And Killed By Shark Just 100 Yards From Popular Beach

A 17-year-old girl has tragically died in a brutal shark attack just yards from a popular beach. Sadly, the teen was unable to swim back to safety, suffering a "serious shark bite." The savage attack happened at Woorim Beach, north of Brisbane.

It's a popular Australian beach. The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the attack happened on February 3, via a post on X. According to police, the 17-year-old was bitten in her upper body by a shark. Paramedics and bystanders attempted to stop the bleeding and save the girl. But they were unable to keep the teen alive. She died shortly after at the scene.

She had been 100 yards away from the shore when the shark bit her. No one else got injured by the fish. The beach is a popular spot for surfers and swimmers. There had been several people soaking in the sun at the time of the attack. Following the tragic death, a city official mourned the loss.

Shark Attack Kills Teen

Moreton Bay councilor Mark Booth wrote on Facebook, "I'm very saddened to hear today, that a shark attack at Woorim Beach on Bribie Island has tragically claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl. ?"

"Our hearts break for her family and friends during this unimaginable time. May they find strength and comfort in the support of their loved ones and the community ????," he concluded.

In response to the post, several others mourned the girl. One wrote, "My family lost a brother who was just 15 so I have some idea of the emptiness felt by her family. My heart goes out to them and I pray they can find strength and peace by supporting each other. Rest easy sweet girl."

Another commented, "Absolutely heartbreaking I grew up swimming in the exact same spot, it was a wonderful safe family friendly beach, now tainted forever by this tragedy. I can't even begin to imagine how her family and friends are feeling right now. My thoughts are with you all."

And another wrote, "I pray this doesn't result in a shark cull, they know no better and we are in their territory. In saying this this is devastating and my heart goes out to the family how horrible."