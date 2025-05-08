Perfect Sunbathing Spot At Resort Causes Angry Confrontation Between Two Tourists

Look I'm sure everyone wants the perfect sunbathing spot. But there's no reason to cause an angry confrontation like these two tourists did.

Two tourists on holiday at the three-star Lanzarote hotel went to war (well, at least verbally) over a sunbed. One woman approached another sunbathing in what she considered her spot. She threatened to get the manager over what was essentially a free, first come first serve spot at the resort.

Talk about embracing your inner Karen. Callum Lines filmed the whole thing in what became a viral moment of sunbathing.

"The Scottish lady said they had been using those beds all week, accusing the couple lying down and moving their items," Lines said. "ust to the left, out of shot, was a sign stating no reservation of sunbeds. I'm not sure this was the case though."

According to Lines, the woman was true to her word and tried to get hotel management on the other woman. However, Lines said that management ignored the woman's request.

Sunbathing Wars

"There were plenty more available beds - all with equal sun exposure - so this really wasn't needed," Lines said. "I've always got two pence to share even when it's probably not required, but you come away for a rest and some relaxation."

The angry woman claimed that she had been sunbathing there all week and complained that she was losing out on her spot.

Meanwhile, the sunbathing woman said, "Get your facts right before you start accusing people. Don't be rude, turn around and walk away."

However, the angry woman refused to leave. She insisted that she and her group had been using the spot all week. Several people including the sunbathing woman told her to leave them alone.

"You come over here rude, turn around and walk away. You've picked on the wrong person, turn around and walk away now," the woman on the sunbed said.

Lines dubbed the angry woman a Karen. To which, she responded, "Don't be cheeky, don't be smart mouthed either. You don't know who you're talking to and you don't know who we're here with. Just keep your f******g mouth shut."