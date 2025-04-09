Jeep Runs Over The Head Of Sunbathing Beachgoer In Florida

A sunbathing beachgoer got more than sunshine at a Florida beach when a jeep ran over his head and torso. It was a horrific scene that left the man "screaming bloody murder."

Despite the horrifying incident, the Florida beachgoer somehow survived his brush with death. 33-year-old Coleson Janey was run over by a Jeep Wrangler. A 61-year-old woman had attempted to park the vehicle, but she ended up running over the beachgoer instead, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

They wrote, "The incident was reported around 10:43 a.m. near the Cardinal Drive beach ramp. A 33-year-old Ocala man was sunbathing when the driver of a Jeep traveled outside of the travel lanes to back into a parking spot and ran him over. The man suffered injuries to his thigh and arm. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he was reported to be in stable condition."

Jeep Driver Runs Over Beachgoer

Following the Jeep incident, the beachgoer needed emergency surgery.

"I guess I had maybe fallen asleep for a little bit and then I woke up to a tire coming over my head," Janey told the outlet. "I was just screaming. Screaming my head off, screaming blood murder, of course, because I was just in so much pain."

According to eyewitnesses, the Jeep driver attempted to back into the parking spot. But she ended up driving straight into the sand and over the sunbathing beachgoer. Janey described the incident as having "two brains." He said one part of him was overwhelmed with stress. The other part considered the damage he was currently facing. His arm had been flattened.