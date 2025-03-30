Crocodile Kills Beachgoer Then Swims To Shore Still Clutching His Body

A day at the beach ended with one beachgoer becoming lunch for one hungry crocodile instead. In a gruesome scene, the reptile swam to store while still clutching the man's body in its teeth.

The incident happened in Indonesia on March 27. A 51-year-old, Sadarwinata, was visiting Talise Beach in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia when he was attacked and killed by the crocodile. It attacked him while he was paddling in the water. Locals tried to warn the man about the reptile in the water, but he was unable to hear them in time prior to the attack.

Onlookers were helpless to save the man from the croc. It quickly latched onto and sent him into a death spiral. From there, it swam to shore with the man's body before drifting down the coast. To get the crocodile to release the body, authorities were forced to shoot the reptile.

Crocodile Kills Beachgoer

Deny Abrahams, senior commissioner of the city police, said via Daily Mail, "According to eyewitness statements, the victim was swimming too close to the crocodile that was already visible around the location. They shouted to warn him, but the victim was in the water and didn't hear. The rescue efforts were carried out swiftly by the joint team. One of the members of the Central Sulawesi Police Mobile Brigade Corps was even forced to shoot the crocodile to make it release the victim."

It's not the first time that a croc has attacked and killed someone in the country. Previously, a croc killed a mother and then a son, who tried to find and retrieve her body. Assistant Police Commissioner Yusuf Tarapadjang said at the time, "We finally found Wilsilius' body about 500 meters from where he was attacked. His body had a number of claw and tear wounds. The body was intact, there were only wounds on the legs and stomach from being attacked by the crocodile."

Last December in the village of North Sumatra, Indonesia, a woman was dragged into the water by a crocodile.

Resident Agustinus said, "I saw the crocodile attacking Nurhawati on the surface of the water. We shouted but it would not release her. It was a terrible sight, worse than any of the scenes of hell. Her blood was spilling into the water. Later on, the crocodile appeared with her body in its mouth. We went out in boats and fed chicken to crocodile, so it would eat that instead of her."