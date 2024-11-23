Do You Hate Sitting In The Middle? Secret Travel Hack Will Help You Avoid The Dreaded Middle Seat On Planes

Look I get it. The middle seat on a plane is the worst! You feel cramped in between two people, and you have no where to go without feeling like you're sitting on someone's lap.

You don't get aisle access, and you also didn't get access to the window either. You're basically stuck between a rock and a hard place in the middle seat. However, travel influencer Jordan Tually is explaining a secret hack that "has a 100 percent perfect record" to avoid the middle seat. And that's all without spending extra money.

Tually revealed that he'll pretend to buy every available middle seat on a flight he wants to book. That causes the system to hold those spots.

"And that's when you go to book yours," Tually said. It leaves all of the middle seats taken, and you'll have an option of selecting a window or aisle space.

Middle Seat Hack

"Did you know with budget airlines, if you click random seat allocation, they will intentionally put you in the middle seat in the hopes that you pay money to get out of it?" He asked in a video posted on his Instagram. He demonstrated by booking a flight on Ryanair from Italy to Spain. The travel influencer managed to avoid a $9 charge as a result.

"Now the website is going to ask for every passenger's name so just slam a bunch of letters in there and continue on," Tually explained. "Next up, go to seat selection and select all the middle seats or all the seats that you definitely do not want to be sitting in. Then click 'continue.''

It caused Ryanair to hold the middleseats for 10 to 15 minutes. This allowed him to go to a different tab and book his real ticket.

"When you go to check in with your ticket, you can see that there's no more middle seats," he said. "So click that random seat allocation... and just like that. It only took me two minutes and now I have a window seat."

However, Tually may have let the cat out of the bag. Several people frowned on the idea. One wrote, "This is not a hack. It's being cheap as f***,' commented one critic. 'If you focus this much energy on making more money, you'd be flying first class."

Another who worked with Ryanair claimed, "I just created a ticket to prevent such behavior. Thanks for reporting!"