American Airlines Passengers Duct-Tape Out Of Control Man After He Attacks Flight Attendant

American Airlines passengers had to give one unruly man a time-out in the most extreme way. They ended up duct-taping the out-of-control man after he tried to attack a flight attendant. He also endangered all of their lives by trying to open the door to the plane while it was mid-flight.

So what exactly happened on the American Airlines flight? According to local ABC affiliate station WFAA, the craze man suddenly stood up from his seat while on Flight 1915. I don't know if his anxiety was at an all time high or if he was on any drugs. But he told a flight attendant that he needed to get off the flight.

As you would imagine, that's impossible while flying through the air. However, he wasn't going to let that stop him. The man grew more frantic and angry when staff informed him that they were currently in the middle of the air. He then rushed a flight attendant trying to knock her out of the way. The man set his sights on the American Airlines' cabin door. He apparently wanted to get to the pilot's seat.

American Airlines Flight

The flight attendant stopped him. Then three American Airlines passengers rushed the unruly man and subdued him. They pushed him to the ground and used duct tape to tie up both his wrists and ankles.

The man's misfortunes didn't end there. When the American Airlines flight finally landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, police were waiting to arrest the man. They took him off the plane in a wheelchair. Reportedly, authorities sent him to get a mental health evaluation. So far, they haven't charged him with any crimes for his outburst. However, they are still investigating the case.

"American Airlines flight 1915 with service from Milwaukee (MKE) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) was met by law enforcement upon arrival at DFW due to a disruptive customer," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation."