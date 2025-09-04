Disney World is constantly changing. Whether it is updating rides, opening new sections of the park, or changing out food items, Disney is always keeping up with current trends. Now, the theme park announces its plan to make changes to its most iconic landmark, leaving fans feeling divided.

Disney Announces Change To Iconic Landmark — And Fans Are Divided

When thinking of Disney World, most people picture the same iconic landmark: Cinderella's Castle. The tall, stunning castle offers a picturesque backdrop as soon as you enter Magic Kingdom. Additionally, it has been a fan-favorite landmark for several years. However, back in 202o the iconic landmark caused some controversy. That is because five years ago, Disney decided to change the castle's coloring. Now, it boasts a grey base, grey walls, and pink walls higher up on the castle. Additionally, it features a blue roof with a golden turret at its summit. Now, Disney has plans to change that.

Rather than continuing with the bold color choices, Disney has opted to revert to the original color scheme. The NY Post shared that the new color palette is "inspired by the classic and original look of the castle." The Disney Parks Blog shared a photo of the inspiration for the new look. The new castle's color will feature "grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold, aiming to enhance the castle's architecture."

Additionally, the blog mentions that the iconic landmark has its chosen colors for a reason. They share, "These colors were chosen to reflect the Florida sunshine in a way that makes the castle shimmer from every angle. " While the updated color palette is new, the attention to detail is not. The post also mentions that due to constant UV exposure, upkeep on the castle is standard. The blog shares, "the paint we use has to undergo accelerated UV and weather testing, simulating years of sun exposure. This rigorous process ensures that the castle's colors stay vivid for years to come. "

Fans Are Feeling Divided

While a paint job may seem like a trivial matter, it seems to make all the difference to true Disney fans. The news of the change to the iconic landmark has left fans feeling divided. Many fans are ecstatic about reverting to the original color scheme. They left comments under the post sharing their enthusiasm.

"About time.... Now bring back the dream lights at Christmas, please! ????."

"Oh, we are SO BACK."

"FINALLY ?? BLUE IS GIVING CINDERELLLAAAAA ??."

Although many Disney fans are excited, some are feeling remorseful about the change.

"Unpopular opinion, I LOVE the pink and blue colors now."

"It stands out so much more, no matter the sky. Going back to the old scheme, it will fade away on cloudy or those summer days where the sky is a light blue."

"I love it the way it is now. Florida has such grey skies often that the pink made the castle pop. BUT- I also can't wait to see!"

I, for one, am very excited to see the change.