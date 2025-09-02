As an avid Disney lover, I am not surprised to learn that the park has its own secret language of sorts. After all, many organizations have secret code words to describe certain situations. This is often done to prevent mass panic or hysteria over an incident. Seeing as Disney World is one of the most visited places in the world, it makes sense that they would be prepared for all sorts of situations. Now, Disney World employees are speaking out. They have shared some of their secret code words and the shocking meanings behind them.

Disney World Employees Reveal Secret Code Words And Their Shocking Meanings

A Reddit post gathered past Disney World employees and asked them to reveal the secret code words used at the park. Let's say that they did not disappoint. The thread began discussing one of the most common occurrences at the park: the scattering of ashes. Despite Disney World specifically claiming that it does not allow the spreading of loved ones' remains at the park, every year, visitors try to do it anyway. This happens so frequently that Disney has a secret code word associated with the incident. One user claimed that at their park, this incident is referred to as "white powder alert." Another user hopped on and chimmed in, "Ex Disney Cast Member here. My area called it a code grandma and to request our supervisors to call the Ghostbusters."

Regardless of the name, know that if you attempt this act, you will be caught. Another previous cast member chimed in and provided a detailed explanation as to what happens when this event actually occurs. This individual was a member of the custodial staff at the park and said that this sort of thing often happened on Disney World's Haunted Mansion ride. The user first urged all guests to remember that "you are always on camera at Disney."

Additionally, they added, "If you get away with something, it's because Disney doesn't feel like spending time on it." From there, they shared that the ride would be shut down and evacuated. Then "custodial comes down in hazmat suits with a little vacuum" and vacuums and disinfects the area. From there, the ashes are disposed of in a trash can. So, if you don't want your loved one to end up in the garbage, do not attempt this.

Other Secret Code Words Used At Disney World

Code Grandma is not the only secret code word used at Disney World parks. Instead, it is just one of many. Some other code words include the plethora of codes used for bodily functions. For example, a user shared, "We use code words so as not to cause panic. The main ones used by custodial are (at least back in my day): Code V = Vomit, Code H = Poop, Code U = Urine, Code BBP = Blood." All of these make logistical sense, as well as the desire not to spread panic. I wouldn't want to be on a ride and hear, "We have a poop code on the Jungle Cruise ride," no, thank you!

Additionally, another previous employee shared that sometimes the codes describe something not so magical. For example, one user wrote, "If an employee refers to you as 'our most treasured guest' to another employee, it means you are being challenging and you may need help de-escalating." Also, Disney World is not the only theme park with code names. A previous employee of Universal Studios shared one of their secret code words as well. They wrote, "I worked at an Orlando theme park. The saddest code was an "82." It meant a rider was too large for the seat, and they were either stuck or causing a scene and refusing to move from the loading station. It was called an 82 because they "8 2 much."