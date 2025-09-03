Sunscreen Protects People But Puts The Planet At Risk — What To Do About It

I am sure we have all been told about the risks of going out in the sun without sunscreen. Between the increased risk of skin cancer and the discomfort of sunburn, it is never a fun time. However, with summer heat intensifying and the ozone layer still suffering, people need more and more protection. With that increased protection for people comes a greater danger for our planet. Now, scientists are realizing that while sunscreen helps to protect people, it puts the planet at risk.

Sunscreen Protects People, But Puts The Planet At Risk

Have you ever read the label on the back of your sunscreen bottle? If you are an average person, you probably have not. However, if you are a super type-A, health-conscious person like me, then maybe you have. I urge you to take the time to flip over the bottle. When you do, you will find that the ingredients list is full of a myriad of chemicals. While many of these chemicals may be a part of what is protecting your skin, they are directly contributing to the destruction of our planet.

Mongabay shares that many of the ingredients in sunscreen focus on protecting you from ultraviolet rays. Important if you want to avoid skin damage. They share that "Sunscreens typically come in two forms: organic (using chemicals to absorb solar radiation), or inorganic (using zinc oxide and titanium oxide to reflect away solar radiation)." However, it is these chemical components that are affecting areas such as coral reefs.

The University of Plymouth shares that "an estimated 6,000-14,000 tonnes of UV filters are released annually into coral reef zones alone", and the results are disastrous. Many regions have seen such a decline in coral reef health that they have banned the use of typical sunscreens. Instead, they only allow reef-friendly versions. The even scarier part is that experts now fear the harm from these chemicals extends far beyond just coral reefs.

How It Is Affecting The Planet And What We Should Do

A research paper, written at Plymouth Marine Laboratory in the U.K., outlined some of the other ways that sunscreen is putting the planet at risk. In addition to harming coral reefs, scientists found that "UV filters can affect not only coral, but species of seagrass, fish, and other marine life." Additionally, they argued that many of the "synthetic pollutants that leak into the environment annually" have not been properly "tested for safety." Typically, the sunscreen washes off of beachgoers as they enter the water.

Furthermore, reports indicate that "many treatment facilities can't remove" the harmful chemicals. As a result, there has been coral bleaching, "impairments to the structure of sea urchin sperm," and it has even threatened animals such as "loggerhead turtles and dolphins. There are even preliminary findings that "some chemicals used in some sunscreens may also impact human health."

So what should we do? Many people are opting out of using sunscreen altogether, which comes with its own risks. Rather than just throwing caution to the wind, experts are suggesting that we find safer alternatives — and fast. While not all sunscreens labeled as reef-friendly are as clean as they appear, experts advise consumers to be thorough when reviewing the ingredient list. Additionally, they argue that "changes are needed in the way sunscreens are made and regulated to better protect people and Earth"