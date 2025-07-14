10 Incredible Dolphin Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

Dolphins are one of the most beloved animals on the planet. I do not know what it is that makes them so adored. Perhaps it is their adorable face, loving personality, or incredible intellect. Regardless of what specific trait it is, this animal is loved by many. If you are a dolphin lover, then you may get a kick out of this list. Here are 10 incredible dolphin facts that will totally blow your mind.

1. Dolphins Are Fast Sprinters

When it comes to runners, you have sprinters and marathon runners. Dolphins are more like a sprinter. While their typical swimming speed is a slow 2mph, they can reach speeds of over 30mph for brief periods, as if they are sprinting through the water.

2. They Like To Blow Bubbles

This is one of those dolphin facts that makes me smile. However, unlike human children, dolphins are not blowing bubbles for entertainment. Instead, WWF shares that "when hunting, dolphins produce bubbles to herd their prey to the surface." Pretty ingenious, right?

3. Dolphins Are Chatty Kathys

Turns out this animal loves to talk! WWF shares that "dolphins have some of the most elaborate acoustic abilities in the animal kingdom." They can make a variety of sounds, with various meanings. Some of those sounds include whistles, clicks, and squawks.

4. They Are Incredibly Intelligent

While this is one of those dolphin facts that most people are familiar with, few understand just how intelligent these creatures are. For example, did you know that bottlenose dolphins can recognize themselves in a mirror? Very few animal species can do this. Additionally, they have been documented using tools.

5. Dolphins Have Strange Sleeping Habits

Dolphins have a very unique way of getting some shut-eye....by literally only shutting one eye! That's right, unlike humans, dolphins do not close both eyes and peacefully drift off to sleep for eight hours. Instead, they have the astounding ability to turn off half of their brain. When they do this, they keep one eye open while they rest. Scientists believe it is to help keep an eye on the group, ensuring they stick together and avoid predators.

6. Some Dolphins Live In Freshwater

While we are all accustomed to seeing dolphins in the sea, some species inhabit freshwater locations as well. In fact, according to the WDC, "the five river dolphin species inhabit the large waterways of Asia and South America."

7. The Largest Species Of Dolphin Is Not What You Think

This is one of those dolphin facts that often takes people by surprise. The largest dolphin species is actually the orca. That's right, the killer whale isn't a whale at all; talk about a misleading name. Instead, the orca is the largest member of the dolphin family.

8. Dolphins Have More Than One Stomach

Dolphin Safari shares this unique fact. They explain that dolphins have two stomachs because they swallow their prey whole. They share that "dolphins require one stomach for holding their favorite flavor of the day, and also require another stomach for the mastication of their food source."

9. Their Skin Regenerates Quickly

Next on our list of incredible dolphin facts, we have this unique fact about their skin. Did you know it only takes two hours for a dolphin's skin to regenerate? Additionally, Dolphin Safari shares that "dolphins regenerate their skin 9x faster than that of any human."

10. There Are 49 Species Of Dolphins

While some are more recognizable than others, there is no shortage of dolphin species. There are 49 distinct dolphin and porpoise species. There is even the pink-colored Amazon River Dolphin!