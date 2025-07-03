When I think of orcas, a shiver goes down my spine. Let's just say they didn't earn the name killer whales for nothing. Although the second part of their name is misleading, because they are not whales at all, the first part is reasonably accurate. The orca is an apex predator. They are brilliant and often work together to take down large prey, including baby whales. However, scientists are now learning that they have a soft side as well. At least that's what it looks like after they captured the rare footage of an orca makeout session. Yes, you read that correctly.

Scientists Capture Rare Footage Of Orca Makeout Session

Orcas are the largest member of the dolphin family and, in the wild, are generally not regarded as dangerous toward humans, but many killed by humans https://t.co/hxMaOQZ6iC pic.twitter.com/PnVhzGhkXR — GO GREEN (@ECOWARRIORSS) July 2, 2025

I mean, seriously...get a room! Although I suppose in the Ocras' defense, they were in their home, and the scientists capturing the footage were the intruders. The NY Post shares that this is the first time that killer whales have been observed making out in the wild, so this is an epic find. Particularly because this was a very clear makeout session, with tongue action and all. Go Green shared the clip on X. The caption read as follows:

As the video begins, you can see two orcas off in the distance, but the footage is blurry. Then, as the camera moves into focus, you can clearly see that two orcas are facing each other, with their noses very close to one another. After a moment of staring, you realize that they are kissing. Not just kissing, but having a full-on orca makeout session. The NY Post shared that "the marine makeout session reportedly lasted for two minutes and involved 'repeated episodes of gentle, face-to-face oral contact.'" Scientists are thrilled by this rare footage because until this moment, this behavior was only witnessed in captivity.