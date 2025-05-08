If You're Planning A Tropical Vacation, One Important Thing You Should Consider About Your Sunscreen

When planning a tropical vacation I always have two things on my mind — where am I going to get my margarita and how can I protect my skin from the tropical sun. Embarrassingly...it is usually in that order too. However while finding a decent margarita is easy enough, protecting my skin always proves to be a bit more complicated. I know sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays but sometimes the harsh chemicals in them irritate me. Not to mention that they are horrible for our oceans and reefs — which let's be honest, if I am going on a tropical vacation I am getting in the ocean. So, what's a girl to do? Well if you are going on a tropical vacation you need to get reef-friendly sunscreen.

Why You Need To Invest In Reef-Friendly Sunscreen

I bet the last time you lathered sunscreen on yourself you didn't give much thought to where it would go. After all, once it is absorbed into your skin it's gone right? Unfortunately that is not the case. More often than not once you dive into the ocean for a refreshing dip, large amounts of it comes off. Reader's Digest shared this alarming fact. "Each year, 4,000 to 6,000 tons of sunscreen washes off swimmers' bodies into oceans, according to the National Park Service, threatening 10% of the world's coral reefs." But why does that matter? "Research has shown that the chemicals in these sunscreens can harm coral health and reproduction, potentially contributing to the decline of coral reefs."

However not wearing sunscreen leaves your skin open for sun damage — enter reef-friendly sunscreen. Reef-friendly or Reef-Safe sunscreen is sunscreen that is non-toxic to reefs and the ocean environment. They are natural and mineral-based and typically only have two active ingredients— zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Although this sunscreen is more friendly for the ocean, it does not mean it is less safe for you.

Reef-friendly sunscreen is just as effective at protecting your skin as the regular sunscreen is. One difference you may notice is with application. "Rather than absorbing into your skin, they sit on top of it to create a barrier that reflects the sun's harmful rays—it's why you may notice a chalky or whitish residue." However chalky white residue is a small price to pay for safe skin and safe coral reefs. So the next time you are planning a tropical vacation, or are planning in getting in the ocean be sure to throw some reef-safe sunscreen in your bag.