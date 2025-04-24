6 Of The Strangest Landmarks You'll Come Across In America

America can be a strange place. Have you visited the Statue of Liberty for the hundredth time? Is the Grand Canyon just not quite as grand as you remember? Don't see the fuss about those presidents chiseled in Mount Rushmore? America's full of landmarks in every state, and sure some of them are iconic. But why not go off the beaten path? Instead of being the billionth person in Time Square, check out some of these strangest landmarks in America. Take the road not taken.

6. Dole Pineapple Maze In Hawaii

I'm kicking myself for not going to this landmark while I was in Oahu. Hawaii is known for its beautiful beaches and stunning forests. But one of the most off-beat landmarks you can visit is the Dole Pineapple Plantation. It's located on the north shore on the island of Oahu. At the plantation, you can find one of the largest plant mazes in the world. Walk through hedges filled with 14,000 native plants and enjoy the experience.

5. The World's Only Corn Palace In South Dakota

South Dakota is full of oddities waiting for you to discover. But one of the strangest may be the World's Only Corn Palace. Don't worry about missing this location. South Dakota feels very much like one road stretched across the state, and there's plenty fo billboards along the way. If you love corn, check out this oddity on the roadways of America. The Corn Palace is colorful from the outside and features plenty of things to see on the inside. Where else can you get a selfie with a six-foot-tall ear of corn named Cornelius?

4. La Brea Tar Pits In California

I've always been a bit of an archaeologist at heart. So I'm definitely geeking out over the La Brea Tar Pits. Forget coming to Los Angeles to see the movie stars, find a dinosaur instead. Paleontologists have recovered somewhere around 1 million bones from the pit. It's a natural wonder in America that's also a bit touristy thanks to the various stone animals that's been built.

3. Big Fish Town In Alabama

You don't have to visit every small town in America. Visit this small town in Alabama. Located near Montgomery, you can visit the fictional town of Spectre. Okay, so it's actually an abandoned movie set from the film Big Fish. The set got left behind after the film and has kind of been left to just naturally rot. This is one landmark that's not going to be around forever with much of the set already gone to time.