Family Of 3 Disappear Without A Trace While On Grand Canyon Road Trip

A family of 3 has mysteriously disappeared while on a Grand Canyon road trip, and no one has seen them since. The family has been missing for over a week since driving through a winter storm in Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for leads on what happened to the family. As of right now, the case has a lot of questions and little answers. Jiyeon Lee, 33, Taehee Kim, 59, and Junghee Kim, 54, are all missing after going on the Grand Canyon trip. Police say that they were traveling in a white BMW with California license plates.

The road trip was planned for the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas area. Police say that their cellphones last show them traveling on westbound Interstate 40 at around 3:30 p.m on March 13.

A family of three visiting the United States has been missing for over a week after leaving the Grand Canyon on a road trip and driving through a winter storm, officials in Arizona said. It's worth noting that a large snowstorm hit the area on that day. The winter weather caused a major traffic accident on I-40. Police theorize that the family could have been involved.

Missing On Way To Grand Canyon

"The big concern right now is, the ping that we had on that phone .... close to that time was also, a major accident had taken place on the interstate, very close to where that ping was located," Jon Paxton, the spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News on Friday.

You see, at least two people died in the winter pile-up near the Grand Canyon. A fire burned through several of the cars, which could make them difficult to identify. Right now, it's a theory. But authorities are searching for leads on the family.

"We spent three days searching," Paxton said. "We've exhausted all the leads and searched all the areas we felt they would be."

The family planned to hit Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon then return to South Korea on March 17. However, they never boarded the flight or contacted their family. As a result, the South Korean consulate reached out to the sheriff's department to search for the family.

"We have dispatched a consul to the area and are working closely with the police to locate the missing people as quickly as possible," the statement continued.