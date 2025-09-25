Daughter Of Former Kansas Mayor Dies In Cliffside Freak Accident

A freak accident involving a cliffside has left the daughter of a former Kansas mayor dead. The sad incident happened in Colorado. Authorities confirmed that a "female climber had fallen" near AVA Rafting and Zipline on Highway 103.
The female climber had been hiking near Idaho Springs. According to Idaho Springs Police Department, 26-year-old Olivia Copeland fell to her death, suffering significant injuries. First responders attempted to lifeflight her to the hospital, but she passed away from her injuries.
Olivia's father was former Olathe mayor, Michael Copeland. Tragically, Michael also died back in 2020 at just 58. His daughter Olivia had been on "a rappelling portion of the course." Olivia was a guide to a group and "was guiding a group of AVA customers on the Mount Blue Sky Via Ferrata course."
Cliffside Accident
Alison Mathes, a spokesperson for AVA Rafting and Zipline, mourned the loss of the young woman in the cliffside accident.
She described Copeland, saying, "What made her such an amazing guide was her love for building a genuine connection with every single person she met. She taught all of us how to be more positive, curious, and kind human beings."
The spokesperson also added, "She will be deeply missed, but we will continue to cherish the time that we got with her and our memories of her as a teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family in Kansas City."
Following the cliffside accident, Copeland's family mourned her loss.
"Our family is still in shock, and we are struggling to comprehend this sudden loss, especially so soon after the unexpected passing of her father," they wrote. "Even in the midst of this sorrow, we cling to the hope we have in Jesus Christ and trust that Olivia is now safely in His arms."
"At this time, we do not yet fully know what happened, and we ask for grace as we grieve and seek understanding," they also continued. "We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, neighbors, and our community. We ask for privacy as we mourn Olivia and begin to navigate this unimaginable grief."