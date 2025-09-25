Daughter Of Former Kansas Mayor Dies In Cliffside Freak Accident

A freak accident involving a cliffside has left the daughter of a former Kansas mayor dead. The sad incident happened in Colorado. Authorities confirmed that a "female climber had fallen" near AVA Rafting and Zipline on Highway 103.

The female climber had been hiking near Idaho Springs. According to Idaho Springs Police Department, 26-year-old Olivia Copeland fell to her death, suffering significant injuries. First responders attempted to lifeflight her to the hospital, but she passed away from her injuries.

Olivia's father was former Olathe mayor, Michael Copeland. Tragically, Michael also died back in 2020 at just 58. His daughter Olivia had been on "a rappelling portion of the course." Olivia was a guide to a group and "was guiding a group of AVA customers on the Mount Blue Sky Via Ferrata course."

Cliffside Accident

Alison Mathes, a spokesperson for AVA Rafting and Zipline, mourned the loss of the young woman in the cliffside accident.

She described Copeland, saying, "What made her such an amazing guide was her love for building a genuine connection with every single person she met. She taught all of us how to be more positive, curious, and kind human beings."

The spokesperson also added, "She will be deeply missed, but we will continue to cherish the time that we got with her and our memories of her as a teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family in Kansas City."

Following the cliffside accident, Copeland's family mourned her loss.