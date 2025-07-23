Cruise Ship Worker Shares The Truth Behind What Happens If You Are Fired Onboard

Have you ever wondered what happens to cruise ship workers if they get fired during a cruise? Granted, it is most likely not a thought that occurs to everyone. However, after learning about how they handle crime on a cruise ship, it got me thinking. They have protocols for handling rowdy passengers, but what if one of the crew members acts out and gets fired? Obviously, it is not a man overboard situation, so what exactly happens? Luckily for me and any other curious individuals, we no longer have to wait for an answer. A cruise ship worker has spoken out and shared the truth behind what happens if you are fired onboard.

What Happens If A Cruise Ship Worker Gets Fired Onboard

A professional dancer who worked on Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship is speaking out. Ladbible shares all the details of her story as she explained what exactly happens when a crew member gets fired onboard. While working on a cruise ship comes with many benefits, such as staff parties, excellent views, and the chance to travel the world.

However, there are some downsides to the job as well. Not only may you suffer from sea legs, but you are also at someone's beck and call and have certain limitations. One such limitation is having any sort of romantic relationship with any of the cruise ship guests. So what would happen if a crew member broke this cardinal rule or any others? Naturally, they would be fired, but what happens when you are fired onboard out at sea?

One crew member had the answers. In a tell-all YouTube video, the crew member, Alley, shared details on the procedure. She shared, "Obviously, they can't just get rid of you right away. They will usually wait until the next turnaround day, when they can have you disembark." However, until that time that you can safely exit the ship, you are closely monitored.

Alley shares that "they usually have security outside your room to watch you." So until that fatfall turnaround day, that fired crewmember is essentially babysat and kept in their quarters.