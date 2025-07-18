Expert Reveals The Truth Behind How Crime Is Handled While On Cruise Ships

When someone commits a crime, there is typically a process. Depending on the level of crime, you receive a punishment. Some crimes go to trial, some result in a mere ticket. Others could land you in prison for a very long time. In addition to the type of crime, the place in which you commit it alters how you will receive punishment. So, what happens if you commit a crime on vacation? Usually, you have to abide by that country's rules. However, what about if you are out at sea? Experts have now answered that question by revealing the truth behind how crimes are handled on cruise ships.

How Crime Is Handled While On Cruise Ships

LadBible shares the ins and outs of handling crime while on cruise ships. Let's face it, it is not as simple as on land. When on land, you have police forces readily available to tackle any issues that arise. However, on cruise ships, that is not the case. So, what is done to handle any trouble that arises? If there are trouble-makers on cruise ships, they are typically detained.

However, how do they know which rules to follow when they are in international waters? LadBible shares that "Cruise ships are often registered in countries like Panama, the Bahamas, or Liberia- known as 'flags of convenience'- to avoid taxes, safety regulations, and labor laws." Additionally, they share that "the ship operates under the laws of the country where it's registered and not necessarily where it sails."

While crime on cruise ships is low, it does happen. Cruise ship security acts similarly to police in the sense that they will intervene and handle the individuals causing said crime. However, unlike police officers, security does not have the authority to arrest anyone. Instead, they just detain them. In regard to detaining, this could mean being confined to their room, having their room card blocked, or being prohibited from making additional purchases.

If the cruise is smaller, these disgruntled individuals may be confined to their rooms. However, larger ships may offer "brig-like" spaces or secure rooms to detain passengers, causing issues. At the end of the day, it is the captain of the ship who has the final say in how to deal with any crime that arises onboard.