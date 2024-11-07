Man Accused Of Committing Heinous Crimes At Multiple National Parks

We write about animal attacks at national parks from time to time, but it turns out that man is still the thing you should fear the most if you're hitting the outdoors. Every year, the nation's 63 national parks see over 325 million people. Given the remote nature of sections of these parks, it makes them the perfect breeding ground for predators. And no, I'm not talking about bears.

At the end of October, California police arrested 38-year-old Jason Crist for several alleged heinous crimes. They charged him with 28 counts of felony sexual assaults. Crist's alleged reign of terror took him across several U.S. national parks. They ultimately arrested him at his Pacifica home.

Police haven't specified exactly where these attacks occurred or which national parks. However, California has several national park such as Redwood National Park, Pinnacles, and Yosemite. Ultimately, Crist made bail after posting bond for $500,000.

Crimes At National Parks

Over the past two years, several women have came forward with sexual assault allegations against the man. The Pacific Police Department began working on the case in January 2022. That's when the first victims stepped forward. Allegedly, Crist committed his crimes during a time period of March 11, 2019 to October 14, 2023. These assaults happened at national parks but also elsewhere.

Crist served as a brand ambassador for outdoor apparel company Arc'teryx. He also worked at a Presidio rock climbing gym called Movement San Francisco as well. According to witnesses, Crist used his job to talk with women as a guide. From there, Crist allegedly assaulted some of them.

"Everyone knew," one of the women in the local climbing community said. "But none of the other guys in the community would tell a girl, 'Hey, Jason's creepy, don't hang out with him.'"

This comes after courts sentenced 40-year-old Charles Barrett to life in prison in May 2024 for sexual abuse. National parks carry federal charges.

"This defendant used his renown and physical presence as a rock climber to lure and intimidate victims who were part of the rock-climbing community," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a statement on the ruling. "His violent sexual assaults were devastating to the victims, whom he later threatened in the lead-up to trial."