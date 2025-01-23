Chase Rice Uses Massive Bull Elk To Kick Off Disaster Relief Fundraiser

Country music star Chase Rice has partnered with Montana Knife Company to create a fundraising campaign to support relief efforts in California and North Carolina.

Chase Rice is quite the entertainer. He was a co-writer on Florida Georgia Line's mega hit "cruise" early in his country music career. He went on to develop his solo career as an artist. Notably, Rice scored his first "number one" song at country radio in 2019 with his single, "Eyes On You."

Prior to music, Rice earned runner-up honors on the popular television series, "Survivor." And before "Survivor: Nicaragua," Rice played linebacker at the University of North Carolina.

That is all to say several things. Firstly, Chase Rice is very familiar with North Carolina, as he attended college there. Secondly, Chase has done many different things in his time.

On that note, Rice's fundraiser is one of the more unique you may hear of. According to Whiskey Riff, Rice killed a bull elk with his bow in September 2024. Apparently, Rice made up his mind while on the hunt that he would have a knife made from the elk's antlers, to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Which such a vision, Rice connected with "Josh Montana Knife Company," who agreed to build a knife out of the elk's antlers, to be auctioned off for relief efforts.

Country Music Star Chase Rice's Knife Giveaway Is Generating Big Time Money For Disaster Relief Efforts

With the recent fires in California, Rice then reconnected with Josh, who said two knives would be possible. The second knife being dedicated to California's relief efforts.

Importantly, the auction has reportedly become more of a giveaway. With every $5 spent on a "Come Hell Or High Water" t-shirt, or zippo lighter, one entry for the knife draw is earned.

Currently, Rice's giveaway has already generated over $100,000 in relief for California and North Carolina.

Chase Rice has made plenty of media buzz this fall while hunting. He killed a whitetail buck on the same night he skipped a popular Nashville award show. Likewise, he made his way into a duck blind for a hunt with several NFL players.