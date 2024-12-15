Several Professional NFL Football Players Spend An Off Day Hunting Ducks And It Was Epic

A picture has gone viral of several professional football players hunting together during a day they had free from work.

While the Instagram post linked here is from ESPN's SportsCenter account, it was actually first shared by Pat Spinosa. Pat is known for his hosting of the "Like A Farmer" podcast. "Like A Farmer" is a podcast and brand which strives to highlight rural America, and the people who live within it. The podcast has had many big time guests on in the past. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was a guest on the show, as was country music star Riley Green.

Apparently, Pat not only hosts the podcast, but enjoys some mornings in a duck blind. Pat's group photo from after the hunt was rather star studded. Country music star Chase Rice was pictured, as were several Kansas City Chief football players. Carson Wentz, who is a quarterback himself, was in the group. A pair of Kansas City running backs were also pictured - their names being Samaje Perine and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Finally, the team's long snapper, named James Winchester, was also pictured with the group.

Carson Wentz, who is the backup to superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been well-known in the outdoor world for years. Wentz played football at North Dakota State, and then was the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles for several years at the start of his career. Throughout all the successes he enjoyed in college and his early pro years, Carson found time to hunt. Pictures of successful hunts made their way to his social media each year, and gained plenty of traction. Moreover, with his brother Zach, Wentz started a brand called "Wentz Bros Outdoors." Together, the pair film hunts, and share them to a YouTube channel they share.

NFL Players Share Duck Blind With Country Music Star And The Internet Took Notice

Forgotten in all the madness of the post is Chase Rice, who is no slouch himself. A former linebacker at the University of North Carolina, Rice got his start in music when he co-wrote Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise." Despite such a busy schedule as a musician, Rice is known to make time for hunting each fall.