California Ghost Lake Reemerges After 130 Years, Covering Thousands Of Acres Of Farm Land

A lake that disappeared in the 19th century is making its comeback. However it decided to come back with a bang. It has gained the name California Ghost Lake and it is swallowing up acres and acres of farmland.

California Ghost Lake Reemerges After 130 Years

The NY Post shares how "The Tulare Lake in California's San Joaquin Valley began to dry up in the late 1850s." People had taken deliberate action to try and reshape the land and it worked. In 1890 the lake vanished entirely. Many thought that that was the last of this massive lake. Little did they know it would make a grand return 130 years later. It made its grand return in 2023, thanks to various massive winter storms. Furthermore, this lake didn't just reappear, it is swallowing up farmland left and right. It has currently covered over 94,000 acres of farmland, according to the Post.

Although people had tried to prepare for the lake's potential return it was to no avail. With the amount of snowmelt from the many storms, the manmade basins around the lake did not stand a chance. While submerging acres and acres of farmland may seem like a bad thing, the surrounding ecosystem is enjoying the California Ghost Lake's return. Wildlife such as ducks, waterfowl, and frogs have returned to the area after not being seen in years. This wildlife used to reside here when the lake was a more permanent feature.

It was an essential part of life for the tribes and wildlife that lived in the area. However, the state made the decision to drain the lake. Vivian Underhill, a researcher formerly at Northern University, explained why the state chose to drain the California Ghost Lake. She shared, "If people could drain that land, they would be granted ownership of parts of that land. So there was a big incentive for white settlers to start doing that work."

The Future Of This Impressive Lake

This lake used to be the largest source of fresh water west of the Mississippi River. However after hundreds of irrigation canals and basins were constructed, water was driven away from the lake. Eventually, it dried up entirely forcing the Tachi Yokut tribe off of their land and allowing for acres of farmland. Many people ignored the declining ecosystem due the plentiful crops they now possessed. With this California Ghost Lake's return, people are concerned. Although the ecosystem seems to enjoy the rising water, the community has fears.

Not only did this lake submerge farmland but also privately owned land. On that land there were storage sheds that contained materials such as fertilizer and electrical wires that could be harmful to the environment. Furthermore, not everyone is betting on California Ghost Lake sticking around. The NY Post shared that this is the fifth time Tulare Lake has reappeared since 1890. If it is bound to disappear again soon, what will that mean for the wildlife that has returned?