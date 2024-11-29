California Teacher Dies From Rabies After Getting Bit By Bat In Classroom After Trying To Save It

They say that no good deed goes unpunished. A California art teacher has died from rabies after trying to rescue a bat. Her kindness earned her a bite and a death sentence.

According to ABC30, 60-year-old Leah Seneng died from rabies. The art teacher found a bat in her classroom and tried to rescue the creature, getting bit in the process. Seneng contracted rabies from the bat bite and ended up in a coma as a result. Her close friend Laura Splotch mourned her loss. She said that Seneng had discovered the bat in her classroom at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos in mid-October.

The teacher had a kind heart and wanted to return the creature to the wild. However, her decision to touch the animal without gloves or proper protection proved to be a fatal one.

Teacher Dies From Rabies After Bat Bite

"I don't know if she thought it was dead or what cause it was laying around her classroom and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside," Splotch told ABC30. "She didn't wanna harm it. But that's when, I guess it woke up or saw the light or whatever it swooped around a bit and it took off."

Following the bite, the teacher failed to go to the doctor to get a rabies shot. It's recommended seeking medical attention after getting bit by an animal in case of rabies. However, the teacher showed no symptoms following the bite. Instead, a month later Seneng fell ill, and her health quickly declined.

Seneng's daughter ended up taking her to the doctor. Doctors put her in a medically induced coma to try to save her life. But she passed away after four days due to rabies. The disease is a fatal but preventable one. In The U.S., there are around 10 deaths or fewer per year from rabies. However, it's found commonly in animals including bats and raccoons. Both animals are natural carriers of the virus.

Following her passing, the teacher's friend launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses. She wrote, "Hi. My name is Laura Splotch, a friend of Leah Seneng. We are raising funds for her family after her unexpected death for funeral expenses. We ask for privacy for her family during this difficult time and thank you in advance for any donations. Every little bit helps. Thank you."