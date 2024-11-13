Nevada Lake Develops Green Algae Swirls That Are Visible From Space

Last month, NASA released photos of Pyramid Lake and its ominous green swirls, which were captured all the way from space.

According to UNILAD, Pyramid Lake, which is located in northeast Nevada, is roughly 2/3 the size of New York City. The massive lake's green swirls are apparently signs of a dangerous development. Reportedly, the swirls are a sign that Pyramid Lake is highly toxic. The toxicity is a result of an annual phenomenon, which impacts other lakes across the United States. Notably, Michigan's Lake Erie and California's Clear Lake were each photographed from space with similar appearances just this year.

While the green swirls are a sign of toxicity, they are not new. Moreover, the toxicity is not a result of sewage or chemicals. Rather, the swirls are the result of an "algal bloom." The difference in Pyramid Lake's appearance this year, in comparison to that of years past, is simply a higher level of Nodularia spumigena - a cyanobacteria - in the water this year.

Now that the cyanobacteria is beginning to break down, the water's color itself has turned bright green. Likewise, the breakdown of the algae is also resulting in the release of microcystin into the water, which is a toxin. The toxins, when inhaled, can attack the brain. Similarly, any pets or persons who enter the water when toxin levels are high may be subject to fatigue, rashes and diarrhea.

Massive Algae Bloom Makes A Large Nevada Lake Turn Green

According to experts in the area, the release of the toxins into the water signal a return to normal conditions is on the horizon. Reportedly, in 2-3 weeks, many are hopeful that the water quality in Pyramid Lake will be back to "normal."

In the meantime, it is best to avoid the water at Pyramid Lake. And if planning a trip for next year, a few important dates might be worth jotting down in your yearly planner.

The San Francisco Estuary conducted examinations, and found that the level of chlorophyll-a and cyanobacteria b increase at the end of September, through mid-October.

Regardless of the unfortunate water conditions, the images of Pyramid Lake from up above earth are quite the sight to see.