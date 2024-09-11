Jeremy Renner Forced To Evacuate From Nevada Home Due To Raging Wildfire

It's not been an easy few years for Jeremy Renner. And that doesn't look like it's about to change any time soon. The actor had to recently flee his house due to a raging wildfire.

Renner left his Reno, Nevada home due to the approach of a wildfire in the area. In his Instagram stories, the actor confirmed that he was headed to safety. He also wanted to thank his local firefighters. Renner shared photos of the Davis Fire in his area.

"Everyone is evacuated and safe. Now for Mother Nature," he wrote. He later wrote, "Fire support working hard to protect our community."

Renner also posted photos showing how close the fire is getting to his home. "From my driveway," he captioned one shot of the Davis Fire.

Firefighters are working to try to contain the Davis Fire. Located outside of Reno, the wildfire has covered about 10 square miles. It originated from the Davis Creek Regional Park in the Washoe Valley. More than 20,000 people evacuated. Renner was among these people.

Jeremy Renner Talks Accident

The evacuation comes a few years after Renner almost died in a tragic snow plow accident. The actor got crushed underneath the plow.

"The EMTs arrived, and I thought, 'I have to give my body up to them because I'm cooked,' I'm not getting up. These aren't just cramps. I'm not going to walk back down the driveway to see my family," Renner said.

Renner said he felt like he was dying.

"Those shared experiences with those you love, it's eternal, and you take it with you. It's connected. There's no time, place, or space. It's magnificent. It's the mind's eye. Not your vision. You don't need vision — you're dead," he told Men's Health.

"I'm a tough guy to love, I think? And I think my family and people put all that aside. There's a lot of people that love me. And I had no idea. I had to learn how to receive all this love, and it's not easy. From people you don't even know, even," Renner added. "I was famous for having a bow and arrow; now I'm famous for overcoming something as a man."