California Fitness Enthusiast Holds Classes Where You Can Do Yoga With Snakes But Its Not For The Faint Of Heart

If you find yoga a bit too tamed for your tastes and are looking for a way to spice things up then why not try doing yoga with a snake? If you live in California, then why not try going to a snake yoga class?

In California, Tess and Huy Cao run LXR Yoga. It's traditional yoga with a reptilian twist. For $160 per class, you can practice yoga with a snake in hand. Writing for Outside Online, fitness enthusiast Teaghan Skulszki described her experience at one of the classes.

She writes, "I sat on a bench in the welcome area as Tess introduced me to one of her beloved pythons. She demonstrated how to correctly handle one: gently supporting it behind the head, ensuring to keep the belly down, and not touching the snake's face or neck. I took a turn holding the snake in my arms while sitting on the bench and getting a feel for the support and weight of the animal before meeting the one I'd hold during practice."

She continues about her snake yoga class, "Practice started like any other: cats and cows and deep inhales and exhales. But when it was time for the first Mountain Pose, Tess gently placed Larvikite into my palms. I looked in front of me at the four-foot long, six-pound, bone-white snake as it settled into my hands, grounding itself in the space between my thumb and index finger. It wrapped around both of my arms and slithered up to my chest before descending back down to my hips."

Snake Yoga Expert

According to the snake yoga website, here's what you can get for $160 dollars:

"What your 60 minute experience will look like:

- 10 minutes for pairing & handling instructions with our slithering friends (everyone will have their own snake)

- 45 minutes gentle snake-incorporated yoga

optional: video recordings throughout class by one of our snake handlers

- 5 minutes of photo opportunities"

While $160 does seem pretty steep for snake yoga, it's worth noting that it covers up to three people. In an interview with People, Tess opened up about running a snake yoga studio.

"Some may take our class for fun, some are curious about snakes, and some really want to overcome their fear of snakes," she says. "But what matters most is we've seen everyone leave feeling empowered, along with a new perspective and appreciation for snakes — not to mention, many want their very own snake after their experience."