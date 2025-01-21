Bungee Jumping Instructor Draws Backlash For Pushing Terrified Woman Off Bridge

A bungee jumping instructor is getting blasted online after pushing a terrified woman off a bridge to her certain death. Just kidding, she was attached to a bungee cord. But it's still a very crappy thing to do. In the video, the terrified woman clearing was having second thoughts about jumping from the bridge.

What gave us that idea? Well, she was screaming and also holding onto the railing for dear life. But that didn't stop her bungee jumping instructor from making the decision for her. He ended up pushing the woman off the bridge.

"I was told I won the year's screaming award," wrote the jumper, named Christina, in the caption. Christina was strapped on the edge of a bridge. There was some water below. She was in Spain and signed up to take the plunge. But she clearly had some second thoughts about bungee jumping.

Bungee Jumping Backlash

She was startled by the actual drop and began shaking her head "no, no, no." She also seemed to have tears in her eyes. Her friend encouraged her to not look down. Meanwhile, her instructor was a little more hands on. He pulled her hand away from the railing and also handed her a selfie stick to record her plunge down.

Christina tried to plead with the bungee jumping instructor to give her a moment. But he didn't take no for an answer. Putting her arm in front of her, he gives a little push off the edge. The footage then cuts to Christina falling through the air and successfully landing. Fortunately, everything ultimately went well.

When it comes to thrill rides, it's always hard to take that fateful plunge. Bungee jumping is no exception in that regard. However, commenters were not happy with the instructor.

"If she didn't want to, why did he throw her away?" One wrote. Another wrote, "She said no, why did he push her?"

"I think that if the person says no three times, they should be removed immediately and their money should be returned," another wrote. "But pushing when they say no is not right either."