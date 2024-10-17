Haunting Final Words Influencer Told Girlfriend Before He Died Trying To Climb 630 Foot Bridge

26-year-old influencer Lewis Stevenson was dreaming big when he decided to try to scale one of Spain's tallest bridges. Unfortunately, he fell to his death during the attempt.

Stevenson tried to scale the 630-foot-tall Castilla-La Mancha Bridge. However, he ended up slipping and falling to his death. In the aftermath, Stevenson's girlfriend, Savannah Parker, shared a heartfelt tribute to the influencer on social media. She said that she's struggling a lot to deal with the fact that he's actually gone. Grief has mad her sick.

"It's 5 a.m. and I haven't eaten or slept. someone tell me this is a nightmare. I feel violently sick at the fact you're not coming back. please come back. answer the phone," Parker wrote on Facebook alongside a photo.

She later shared a thanks to people who supported her. "Thank you everyone for your messages and love. If I've not replied know that I've seen it and appreciate it," Parker added. "I can't reply to everyone [I'm] too overwhelmed. anyone in a relationship PLEASE hug your person extra tight for me."

Parker also shared two further photos, writing "Life will never be the same. me and georgia will always love you. ?." In an interview with Daily Mail, she said the influencer had traveled to Spain on Friday. She expected him to come home that Monday, but he never arrived.

Influencer Falls To His Death

"We spoke at [11:30 p.m.] and the last thing he said to me was, 'Good night, I love you,' " Parker told the outlet. "He messaged me at [5:30 a.m.] to say, 'Good morning' with three kisses. I didn't see it until [7:45 a.m.]"

The influencer died attempting to scale the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge. It's worth noting that climbing the bridge is illegal. Talavera de la Reina's Councillor for Citizen Security, Macarena Muñoz said it is "totally prohibited and which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances."

The influencer "was accompanied by another 24-year-old English man" when he died.

"As we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome," Muñoz's message added.

Following his passing, the coroner had "already removed the body, which has been taken to the funeral home." A spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement, "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities."