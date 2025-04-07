Boat Captain Apologizes After Being Arrested For Threatening To Beat Young Fisherman And Jumping On His Boat

A boat captain is apologizing after being arrested. He was accused of threatening to assault a young fisherman in an incident that was caught on tape.

Brock Horner is a boat captain for Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters. He called out fisherman Gage Towles and accused him of almost hitting his vessel previously. The fisherman claims that it was a case of mistaken identity. But the boat captain refused to take that explanation and jumped on the young fisherman's boat.

He then threatened him. Horner's been arrested for felony burglary with assault or battery.

"I'm 300 f**king days on the water, I'm the best charter captain you'll ever f**king meet in your motherf**king life. You cuss me out... Apologize," yelled the boat captain in the video.

Boat Captain Apologizes

The fisherman replied, "Chill bro please, please bro, bro I'm a kid.

"You don't cuss me out, talk s**t to me... you and your motherf***ing friend are lucky I didn't come here and f**k you both up, do it again and watch what happens," Horner said.

After his arrest, Horner apologized for the incident through a statement from his lawyer. The boat captain admitted that he lost his cool in the moment. His lawyer Scott Weinberg shared the statement.

"What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have," he said. "Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse. Brock is not proud of how he acted. But it's important to remember: We are not the sum of our worst day. That video captured one moment - not the whole of who he is."

He continued, "Since the video went viral, Brock's business has been destroyed, his reputation damaged, and his family - including his wife and mother - have been harassed and even threatened. Some have gone so far as to question his military service and accuse him of stolen valor."

The lawyer asked the court of public opinion to forgive the boat captain.

"We live in a time when online outrage can quickly spiral into personal destruction. But just as Gage showed grace in the moment, I ask others to do the same now," he said. "Let's hold people accountable - but also give them room to grow and make amends. Brock is committed to doing exactly that."