Missing Boat Captain Presumed Dead After Capsizing In Oregon River

Authorities are waving the white flag in regard to a missing boat captain who disappeared after his boat capsized in the Oregon River. Now, they believe that the boat captain has died.

According to People, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office shared that the believe that the boat captain perished in the boat accident. They identified the victim as Michael Shufeldt of Woodland, Wash.

The sheriff's office said, "The search for a missing boater that began at 11:39 AM yesterday [Wednesday, Sept. 25] has now been characterized as a recovery mission." Authorities, with the assistance of the Skamania County Dive Team, found Shufeldt's boat. It was located "in the Columbia River at a depth of approximately 40' near the mouth of the White Salmon River."

Boat Captain Missing

So far, they have not been able to recover the boat. According to authorities, the boat captain was not near the boat. Rescue teams have been trying to find Shufeldt's body to no avail.

Likewise, they're still piecing together exactly what happened. They also believe that weather conditions played a role in the boat's sinking.

As the investigation continues, authorities believe Shufeldt's boat may have sank as "a result of rapidly deteriorating weather conditions."

"The commercial guide boat capsized after taking a large wave over the stern. Conditions at the time of the accident were treacherous, and preliminary evidence suggests a tragic accident," the statement said. In total, there were seven people on the boat. Two ended up going to the hospital. The department added, "Out of respect for the families of those aboard, names will not be released at this time."

The boat captain's friend Josiah Darr shared a tribute to him on Facebook. "There's not enough good things to say about Michael Shufeldt. He was one of the friendliest, most humble and most enjoyable people I've had to pleasure to call my friend," he began. The friend also said he was a great fisherman.

"He absolutely wrecked fish too, but that never seemed as important to him. He was much more likely to be talking about his kids or his wife. Some things just don't make sense and never will. I love you buddy," Darr concluded.