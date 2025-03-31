Harrowing Tale Of Survival For 82-Year-Old Fisherman That Got Stuck In Thick Mud

Forget Old Man and the Sea, this 82-year-old fisherman had just as harrowing a tale of survival, and he didn't even get to catch a marlin at the end of it all. Somehow, he miraculously survived his predicament and lived to tell the tale.

Although it may seem innocuous, mud can be dangerous and deadly and not just a minor inconvenience. Remember that next time your wife yells about tracking dirt all over the rug. You can say, "Marie, I may have got your d—n rug dirty, but at least, I came home." Just recently, an elderly man ended up dying after becoming trapped in a bog.

The 82-year-old Louisiana fisherman became a literal stick in the mud. He became trapped for several hours after getting trapped by the thick mud while fishing in the area. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opened up about the case in a press release. The incident happened off I-10 in LaPlace on March 23.

Fisherman Stuck In The Mud

He had been fishing for crawfish in the muddy water. That's when he got stuck in waist-deep mud and couldn't free himself.

The police said, "The man, whose family reported him missing after not hearing from him for more than eight hours, told St. John officers that he got stuck after he attempted to cross a deep patch of water on foot. When he started sinking, he tried to turn around but was unable to pull himself out of the muddy water."

They continued, "The man said his cell phone had gotten wet and would not work. St. John Parish patrol officer Corporal Travis Klibert located the man's vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. St. John Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Kennedy used a SJSO drone to help search and was able to locate the missing man in the woods about two-tenths of a mile away from the vehicle. Sergeant Jonathan Walker gave the man a lifejacket and was able to pull him to safety using a rope."

Fortunately, they were able to rescue the fisherman from the mud and give this story a happy ending.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre thanked everyone for assisting in the search.

"Always let someone know where you are going, where you will be and when you will be back," Sheriff Tregre said. "You never know what will happen. It's good to make sure that other people are aware of your plans and location."