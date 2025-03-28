92-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Trapped In Mud For 24 Hours

In a tragic bit of news, a 92-year-old man has died after getting trapped in mud for more than a day. He had gone missing in late December after he didn't show up.

Although people began to look for William Morris Jones on the day he went missing, he wasn't found until much later. That's when his horrific circumstances were discovered. He had become trapped in the mud of a bog in Criccieth, Wales. Authorities later stumbled across his remains still trapped there.

Assistant coroner Sarah Riley confirmed to the US Sun that the 92-year-old had tried to cross the muddy field. But had become trapped in the mud and couldn't free himself. She said that conditions were extremely difficult to traverse for a younger man, much less a 92-year-old.

In her expert opinion, he "appears to have been stuck in the mud whilst crossing the field."

Trapped In The Mud

Riley added, "It was a route he would take often but unfortunately the conditions were extremely difficult to pass."

After finding the body, a pathologist at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd performed an autopsy that determined the cause of death. They found that the elderly man had died from a combination of bronchopneumonia and hypothermia. It appears that William also had on walking shoes and was carrying a rucksack. Apparently he had traversed the area before but became stuck due to the muddy conditions.

The NWP Gwynedd South policing team said, "The man has now formally been identified as 92-year-old William, who we circulated as missing on December 28th. There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances. Our deepest condolences remain with William's family, who have requested for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches."

It appears to be just a sad accident. Although mud can be unassuming, it can be dangerous under the right conditions. There's a reason quicksand is so feared and prevalent in popular culture.