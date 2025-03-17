Fisherman, Who Was Found Alive 95 Days After Being Lost At Sea, Says He Ate Roaches To Survive

A fisherman in Peru has survived more than 95 days at sea after a storm blew him off course. He did everything in his power to survive including eating roaches as well as sea turtles and birds.

61-year-old Máximo Napa Castro says he was on a fishing trip in December when a storm blew his boat off course. He had only brought enough food for two weeks. Adrift in the middle of the Pacific, he had to try to survive until he could find help. Finally after 95 days, an Ecuadorian fishing patrol found ther fisherman.

He was severely dehydrated and was unlikely to last much longer.