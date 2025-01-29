Whale Watcher, Who Survived 67 Days Adrift At Sea, Arrested For Deaths Of Nephew And Brother

Previously, we wrote about a whale watcher that survived for 67 days alongside the bodies of his relatives. Well, now, he's facing jail time for the deaths of his nephew and brother.

No, he didn't murder him. But authorities believe his actions led to their deaths. Search and rescue eventually rescued 45-year-old Mikhail Pichugin on an inflatable dinghy in October. His relatives' bodies were beside him. The raft had drifted hundreds of miles off the coast of Russia after their engine broke.

The whale watcher was taking his family on a trip to see whales when the incident occurred. According to authorities, the inflatable dinghy shouldn't have went more than two mile from shore. The whale watcher took the vessel 37 miles from shore. He then drifted some 625 miles after the engine broke.

Whale Watcher Faces Jail

While drifting at sea, his nephew Ilya died from starvation. The whale watcher said, "After that his father went crazy - Sergei was crying, screaming and jumping into the water. He tried to "warm him up, tried to feed him, but he refused to do so, and after 10 days he also died."

They're seeking a case against the whale watcher for neglect. They believe that failure to comply with regulations led to the deaths.