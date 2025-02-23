Blake Shelton Reveals One Hilarious Detail About His Turkey Hunt With John Anderson

Blake Shelton certainly loves to hunt. So he didn't pass up the opportunity to go turkey hunting with John Anderson, as we've previously covered. But it came at a bit of a personal cost for the singer. He was nursing a pretty wicked hangover.

The two went turkey hunting in the Florida Everglades. But Shelton ended up partying late the night before and paying the price for it when turkey hunting day arrived.

"John and I were doing a concert together in West Palm Beach," he told Hook and Barrel. "He'd known that I'd never killed an Osceola turkey so he said, 'Bring your camo, I wanna take you to my friend's place and go turkey hunting.' And you know, it's one thing to say that the week before, but another when it's the day of, and you've been up the night before in Jacksonville until 3 a.m. and you realize, 'Oh my God, I told John we're gonna go turkey hunting at 5 a.m."

Blake Shelton And John Anderson

He ended up nursing a hangover while headed out to the Everglades. Anderson had woken him up, dressed in full camo. But despite the rocky start to begin with, it ended up going extremely well.