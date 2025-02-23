Blake Shelton Reveals One Hilarious Detail About His Turkey Hunt With John Anderson

Blake Shelton certainly loves to hunt. So he didn't pass up the opportunity to go turkey hunting with John Anderson, as we've previously covered. But it came at a bit of a personal cost for the singer. He was nursing a pretty wicked hangover.
The two went turkey hunting in the Florida Everglades. But Shelton ended up partying late the night before and paying the price for it when turkey hunting day arrived.
"John and I were doing a concert together in West Palm Beach," he told Hook and Barrel. "He'd known that I'd never killed an Osceola turkey so he said, 'Bring your camo, I wanna take you to my friend's place and go turkey hunting.' And you know, it's one thing to say that the week before, but another when it's the day of, and you've been up the night before in Jacksonville until 3 a.m. and you realize, 'Oh my God, I told John we're gonna go turkey hunting at 5 a.m."
Blake Shelton And John Anderson
He ended up nursing a hangover while headed out to the Everglades. Anderson had woken him up, dressed in full camo. But despite the rocky start to begin with, it ended up going extremely well.
He said, "I got up with a hangover, and he was standing out there fully camo'd up, and we went and met up with a guy named Alligator Ron. It was just such a completely different ecosystem than I'm used to seeing, being from Oklahoma. I remember driving through there going, 'There's no way there's a turkey in here, or if there are turkeys down here they have web feet.' Then you find these pockets that are full of pigs and panthers and bears and turkeys. The first time I saw an Osceola turkey was on that trip, and we ended up getting a bird. I was blown away."
Anderson and Shelton made quite the hunting pair.
"He wanted to call for me one morning. And added one of those decoys that you could pull the string and the turkey fan comes up," he says. "He had this whole setup, that's what John Anderson does when he turkey hunts. He called me one in and I shot it with my bow. And I'm as proud of that turkey as any deer or fish or anything that I've got on my wall at the lodge because John's the guy that called it in for me."