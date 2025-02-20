Blake Shelton Hilariously Talks Hunting With NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer: "Always Having To Load His Gun"

Blake Shelton has had a number of hunting buddies over the years. He's hunted with everyone from Craig Morgan to Dustin Lynch to Tracy Byrd and Andy Griggs. But recently, Shelton revealed that he has a special hunting kinship with NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer. Okay, so perhaps Shelton likes the fact that he's the more experienced hunter of the two. Speaking with Hook & Barrel, Shelton revealed that Bowyer doesn't know his way around a gun or fishing reel. But there's something exciting about hunting and fishing with a total noob, respectfully. Shelton says that Bowyer brings a lot of energy and excitement that it's hard not to feel contagious. Blake Shelton Talks Hunting That's why Shelton and Bowyer frequently hunt and fish together. The two go on a minimum of three to four hunting trips a year.

"Clint's one of those guys, he can still get as excited as a kid, he's just fired up and energetic. We probably do no less than three or four trips a year," Shelton said. "And I guess he's kinda my give back because anytime there's something I know I can pass along, it's to Clint. Because he doesn't know that much about hunting and fishing, so he's the guy I'm always having to load his gun or tie his fishing line for him or something." Besides Bowyer, Shelton also got to hunt with master callers Michael Waddell and Matt Morrett. Here, the power dynamics were reversed. Those two were more experienced than Shelton. To be honest, their ability to find and get turkeys borders on mythical. The singer was impressed.