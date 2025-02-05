Beloved National Park Volunteer Found Dead After Vanishing On Hike In Great Smoky Mountains

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park suffered a great loss this past Sunday. A beloved national park volunteer was found dead. She was found shortly after she had vanished while on a hike in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Beloved National Park Volunteer Found Dead

When it comes to volunteers, Ann Houghton was as good as they come. The 73-year-old had been volunteering her time with the park for the last two decades. The current acting Superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park had this to say about Ann. "She was a dedicated volunteer and avid hiker who shared her passion for the park with many visitors." Volunteering at the national park was not just a part-time hobby for Ann, it was a lifestyle. The NY Post shared that she "racked up more than 4,000 volunteer hours."

In fact, she was even nominated for the George and Helen Hartzog Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service for all of her hard work. She was definitely a treasure to the park. Apparently, Ann had departed for an overnight hike last Tuesday, from which she never returned. When she did not report for her volunteer shift on Saturday, she was officially reported missing. Many people banded together to search for their beloved volunteer, however unfortunately when they found her she was dead.

Although officials have not yet announced her cause of death, the National Park Service assured the public that no foul place is suspected in her death.

Staying Safe On A Hike

Ann was an avid hiker, with a good amount of knowledge on the park and she still was found dead. Hiking can be a leisure activity, but it can also turn deadly very quickly if you are not prepared. While the exact cause of death for Ann is unknown, one can assume it had something to do with the wilderness. Whether it was the elements such as cold weather, wildlife like plants or animals, or even a simple injury like a sprained ankle. All of these things could easily take you out when you are in the wilderness.

Here are tips to help you stay safe while hiking in the wilderness.