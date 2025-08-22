Beloved Axolotls Are On The Brink Of Extinction – Is There Hope For Them?

While not everyone knows the axolotl, it is loved by all who know it. This adorable amphibian is a type of salamander that never undergoes metamorphosis. Therefore, this animal remains fully aquatic. They are popular among people for their cute faces that always appear to be smiling. However, there is something that we should not be smiling about. The beloved axolotls are on the brink of extinction. These beloved animals are critically endangered, and now experts are wondering if there is hope for them and their species.

Beloved Axolotls Are On The Brink Of Extinction

Axolotls already had the odds stacked against them due to their limited habitat space. According to Conservation International, this amphibian can only be found in "an ancient wetland system of islands and canals in Mexico City." Having only a small place for existence has already placed this beloved creature behind other species. Then, add in habitat loss and pollution, and these little guys don't stand a chance. Not to mention the introduction of invasive fish that prey on the axolotl as well. The majority of the factors against this amphibian are human-driven. Urban expansion slowly takes over their natural habitat.

Additionally, the pollution from wastewater and agricultural seepage into their habitats degrades their water quality. This then reduces their ability to see as well as some of their sensory skills. Also, climate change leads to higher water temperatures, which can impair their reproduction and growth rates. Not to mention that rising temperatures also increase the risk, frequency, and severity of droughts, which in turn reduce their freshwater habitats. With all of these odds stacked against them, it is no wonder that axolotls are on the brink of extinction.

Is There Hope For Them?

With daunting news like that, it is easy to assume that the axolotl's future is bleak. However, new evidence suggests that there may be a shred of hope for this adorable amphibian. Conservation International shares that researchers are now using "traditional fishing nets as well as environmental DNA (eDNA) to track the presence of the notoriously elusive amphibian." With this new tracking, the Ecological Restoration Laboratory of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), with support from Conservation International-Mexico, is successfully "covering 115 monitoring sites across the 2,500-hectare (6,180-acre) Xochimilco Protected Area."

Although they have not yet successfully captured an axolotl, eDNA testing has revealed that axolotls are still present in the canal, which is promising. While their numbers are just a fraction of what they used to be, researchers are optimistic that the negative impacts can be reversed. The wetlands that the axolotls call home have been greatly affected by the overuse of pesticides in modern farming. In addition to invasive species such as carp and tilapia, which are axolotls' main predators. Luckily, local farmers and researchers have teamed up to reverse the trend.

Conservation International is helping local farmers adopt a new technique. This new technique blends "ancestral farming techniques with modern science." Additionally, it is crucial to ensure that the latest generation of farmers understands the importance of saving this species. Furthermore, they plan on raising awareness of the issue with the general public. The more people know, the more they can help. So while the axolotls are still on the brink of extinction, there is still a sliver of hope for them.