A Creepy Invasive Species Has Invaded US Waters: What That Means For Us

A creepy invasive fish species has invaded US waters and the Missouri Department of Conservation has issued a warning about the odd looking fish.

MDC Issues Warning About Creepy Invasive Species

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has warned people about this new creepy invasive fish species that has invaded US waters. People Magazine shared that this "predatory fish can grow up to 3 feet long." As if that wasn't terrifying enough this fish can slither across land and breathe air just as easily as it can swim

Introducing Channa argus, known as the northern snakehead fish. True to its name, this fish has a head that looks like a snake. Not only does the shape of its head resemble a serpent but it also has coloring similar to a python. Besides just looking downright scary, this creepy invasive species is also a threat to Missouri.

They are considered "aggressive predators" and they are now preying on native species and competing for natural resources. Mix that with their ability to survive in poorly oxygenated water — or out of water at all — and they are truly a threat to native species. Due to its ability to survive and thrive, the department has advised anyone who comes in contact with the fish to kill it. People Magazine shared their suggested method for removing the fish.

They wrote "kill the fish by severing the head, gutting it, or placing it in a sealed plastic bag." Sounds a bit barbaric to me but they are suggesting that the killing not be in vain.

How To Handle The Northern Snakehead Fish That Has Invaded US Waters

The MDC has told people to kill off the creepy invasive species of fish that has made its way into Missouri waters. However, they aren't just saying kill it for fun. Instead, they are suggesting that you serve it up for supper. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services site has added this fish to their list of 5 invasive species you should eat.

When it comes to this fish they had this to say. "Luckily, they're delicious with a firm, white, and flaky meat. Try them in fish tacos, grilled, or fried. It's the catch of the day — pairs perfectly with a strong sense of culinary adventure."