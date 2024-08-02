People Are Turning To Goats To Help Fight Invasive Species

Not only are goats adorable, but now they are helping the environment. These goats are part of a new environmental restoration project. 53 lucky goats were selected for this project, which was made possible through a partnership between a Wisconsin community and Sustainable Steward Farmstead. The people of Whiting in central Wisconsin are turning to goats for help! Watch as these goats fight invasive species of plants in the area.

No Need For Pesticides, Goats Fight Against Invasive Species

While many people often turn to pesticides or chemical treatments to fight off unwanted vegetation, Sustainable Steward Farmstead has a different approach. They want to create solutions that are more beneficial for the environment. These 53 goats are now part of an environmental restoration project.

After arriving on Wednesday at a facility in Whiting, these goats were put to work! Say hello to your new team of invasive plant fighters. Why were goats chosen for this job? Well, Jacob Wilcox has the answer. The director of Public Works & Utilities in the Village of Whiting told News 7, "Well, they eat everything."

Due to their non-picky nature, goats are the perfect animal for the job. However, to ensure that the goats ate the desired invasive species, they were placed in predominantly invasive areas. The main culprits in these invasive species are honeysuckle and buckthorn plants.

Goats, Our New Environmental Superhero

Why are people turning to goats to fight invasive species? Besides the fact that they will consume just about any vegetation, they were literally built for the job. Stacy Zivivki, a Sustainable Stewards Farmstead, says: "They have an enzyme in their lives that neutralizes the toxins that many of these things would be deadly to other animals."

While honeysuckle and buckthorn are not dangerous per say, they do prevent the growth of native plants. That prevention can, in turn, be harmful to local environments. You may be wondering, but what about the goats? Have no fear, the goats are loving their new role as invasive plant fighters.

In fact, eating these types of vegetation is good for them! As far as the goats know, they were just brought to a new place for some happy snacking. According to Sustainable Farmstead, these goats should be finished with their current area and be moved to a new area on Friday.

Not only do the goats love their new role, but the people of the community also enjoy it. Having goats fight invasive species is not only a more affordable option, but it is also better for the environment than using harsh chemicals. All in all, this environmental restoration project gets five stars!